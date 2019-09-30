Mon. Sep 30th, 2019

Store blamed for massive trolley discard

Tesco Lotus Pahonyonthin

Tesco Lotus Pahonyonthin Branch, Bangkok. Photo: jarcje.


Krungthai Bank (KTB) denied its shopping cash giveaway system broke down and blamed a shortage of cashiers for the long queue that led to shoppers abandoning their loaded trolleys at a superstore late Sunday night.

The state-run bank was responding to a viral post and photos showing a large number of loaded trolleys abandoned in front of a cashier station at a Tesco Lotus superstore. The incident reportedly happened at its branch in Laksi district.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

Store blamed for massive trolley discard

