Store blamed for massive trolley discard
Krungthai Bank (KTB) denied its shopping cash giveaway system broke down and blamed a shortage of cashiers for the long queue that led to shoppers abandoning their loaded trolleys at a superstore late Sunday night.
The state-run bank was responding to a viral post and photos showing a large number of loaded trolleys abandoned in front of a cashier station at a Tesco Lotus superstore. The incident reportedly happened at its branch in Laksi district.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST REPORTERS