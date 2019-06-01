Sattahip Officials on the hunt for woman seen naked at street marker in Jomtien





Jomtien – The Sattahip district chief has initiated a hunt for a Thai woman who was pictured online sitting naked with her legs spread wide open at a kilometer marker on Jomtien Beach. The picture was shared on various Thai social media groups in which the netizens of the groups reacted in anger and demanded that officials take action.

The woman, who appears to be between 30 to 40 years of age was pictured at the marker that advertises the name of a well-known restaurant in the area.

