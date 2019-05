CHAIYAPHUM: Local officials were hunting for a monk who was stopped for driving while intoxicated, and later sped away from a temple to avoid being defrocked.

Phra Suksan Kanyen, 35, was stopped for suspected drink-driving in his black Honda Accord car, registered in Bangkok, in tambon Non Thong of Kaset Sombun district on Monday evening.

Full story: Bangkok Post

MAKKAWAN WANNAKUL

BANGKOK POST

