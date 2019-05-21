Woman killed, nine people injured in seven-vehicle pileup that covered road with catfish in Nakhon Si Thammarat





A woman was killed and nine other people injured in a pileup involving four pick-up trucks, a sedan and two motorcycles on a road in Nakhon Si Thammarat on Tuesday morning, police said.

Police said the accident happened at 9am on the Nakhon Si Thammarat-Pak Phanang road in front of the 17th regional office of the Government Saving Bank in Tambon Pak Nakhon, Muang district.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

