Woman killed, nine people injured in seven-vehicle pileup that covered road with catfish in Nakhon Si Thammarat

Woman killed, nine people injured in seven-vehicle pileup that covered road with catfish in Nakhon Si Thammarat1 min read
A woman was killed and nine other people injured in a pileup involving four pick-up trucks, a sedan and two motorcycles on a road in Nakhon Si Thammarat on Tuesday morning, police said.
Police said the accident happened at 9am on the Nakhon Si Thammarat-Pak Phanang road in front of the 17th regional office of the Government Saving Bank in Tambon Pak Nakhon, Muang district.
