Last Day to Seek Amnesties for Marijuana Possession

Cannabis Sativa Plant

Marijuana, cannabis Sativa Plant. Photo: Lode Van de Velde.


BANGKOK, May 21 (TNA) – Today is the deadline for people who have marijuana to report the possession and receive amnesties. Some 16,000 people have done so.

The Food and Drug Administration gave 90 days for those who have marijuana to declare the possession and be granted amnesties. The grace period started on Feb 27. It received such reports at its headquarters in Bangkok and at provincial health offices in other provinces. The deadline fell at 4.30pm today.

