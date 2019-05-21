Last Day to Seek Amnesties for Marijuana Possession





BANGKOK, May 21 (TNA) – Today is the deadline for people who have marijuana to report the possession and receive amnesties. Some 16,000 people have done so.

The Food and Drug Administration gave 90 days for those who have marijuana to declare the possession and be granted amnesties. The grace period started on Feb 27. It received such reports at its headquarters in Bangkok and at provincial health offices in other provinces. The deadline fell at 4.30pm today.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



