Tue. May 21st, 2019

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Heartbroken Man Threatens Suicide at Govt House

Government House of Thailand in Bangkok

Government House of Thailand in Bangkok. Photo: Sodacan.


BANGKOK — Commotion broke out in front of Government House on Tuesday when a man threatened to slit his throat to protest his wife’s affair with a soldier.

Worapot Surajiya, 66, said his wife also fleeced him of 280,000 baht before running away with her soldier lover. With a knife at his throat, Worapot urged junta chairman Prayuth Chan-ocha to take action against the soldier.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Teeranai Charuvastra
Khaosod English

