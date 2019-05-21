Heartbroken Man Threatens Suicide at Govt House





BANGKOK — Commotion broke out in front of Government House on Tuesday when a man threatened to slit his throat to protest his wife’s affair with a soldier.

Worapot Surajiya, 66, said his wife also fleeced him of 280,000 baht before running away with her soldier lover. With a knife at his throat, Worapot urged junta chairman Prayuth Chan-ocha to take action against the soldier.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Teeranai Charuvastra

Khaosod English

