Heartbroken Man Threatens Suicide at Govt House

Heartbroken Man Threatens Suicide at Govt House1 min read
BANGKOK — Commotion broke out in front of Government House on Tuesday when a man threatened to slit his throat to protest his wife’s affair with a soldier.
Worapot Surajiya, 66, said his wife also fleeced him of 280,000 baht before running away with her soldier lover. With a knife at his throat, Worapot urged junta chairman Prayuth Chan-ocha to take action against the soldier.
Full story: khaosodenglish.com
By Teeranai Charuvastra
Khaosod English