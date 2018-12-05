Eight Phuket monks defrocked after testing positive for drugs





Eight monks from three temples in Phuket have been defrocked after posting positive drug-test results.

Phuket officers raided the temples – Wat Samkong, Wat Kathu and Wat Thepnimit – in Mueang Phuket and Kathu districts after locals complained about drugs at the temples.

By The Thaiger / The Nation

