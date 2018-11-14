Indonesia blames Boeing for recent deadly plane crash

Indonesian authorities investigating the recent crash of a passenger plane that killed 189 people on board have announced that the pilots of the Boeing 737 MAX had not been provided with adequate training by the aircraft manufacturer.
“We know, because this incident happened, we know we need additional training,” the head of Indonesia’s transportation safety committee of crash investigators (KNKT), Soerjanto Tjahjono, said in a press briefing on Monday.
Soerjanto emphasized that the aircraft’s flight manual lacked instructions on how to handle a situation like the one that occurred in the crash, Presstv Reported.
Full story: iran-daily.com
IRAN DAILY
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.
Recommended for you
-
Indonesian Police will not Allow Meeting to Promote Caliphate
-
New Recording Links Saudi Crown Prince More Strongly to Khashoggi Killing
-
Australian Muslims Furious Over PM Slamming Radical Islam After Melbourne Attack
-
“Nong Milk” wins drone racing championship in Hong Kong
-
Turkey voted world’s most dangerous country for tourists