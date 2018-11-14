Aircrafts at Ubon Ratchathani Airport
Indonesia blames Boeing for recent deadly plane crash

By TN / November 14, 2018

Indonesian authorities investigating the recent crash of a passenger plane that killed 189 people on board have announced that the pilots of the Boeing 737 MAX had not been provided with adequate training by the aircraft manufacturer.

“We know, because this incident happened, we know we need additional training,” the head of Indonesia’s transportation safety committee of crash investigators (KNKT), Soerjanto Tjahjono, said in a press briefing on Monday.

Soerjanto emphasized that the aircraft’s flight manual lacked instructions on how to handle a situation like the one that occurred in the crash, Presstv Reported.

Full story: iran-daily.com

IRAN DAILY

