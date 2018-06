A woman made a video call to her Line group of friends to say goodbye and then hanged herself at her Bangkok rented room early on Friday, police said.

Friends alerted police, who rushed to the rented room on Soi Phaholyothin 36 in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district at 2am but were too late to save Wannaporn Onsriprai, 26.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation