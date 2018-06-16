Thai Culture Ministry reminds tourists and residents that Sex Toys are against Thai Law

Earlier this week Salinee Chumsawan, Director of the Office of Culture Monitoring at the Culture Ministry spoke to reporters and the press in response to several publicized articles in foreign newspapers about tourists being detained and fined for bringing sex toys, such as vibrators, etc. to Thailand.

The recent news articles led several countries, including England, to issue a travel alert to it’s citizens warning them that Sex Toys are against the law in Thailand to bring in, purchase or have.

The Pattaya News