Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha arrived at Tham Luang cave in Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai district on Friday morning as the search for the team of 12 young footballers and their coach trapped inside the labyrinth entered its sixth day.

He was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Gen Chatchai Sarikulya and Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS