Phuket apartment owner says tourists left room in shocking condition

A Phuket apartment owner took to the internet yesterday to share horrific photos of a room he rented to a Chinese couple for just two nights. The Thai man went so far as to allege that the property’s CCTV showed the tourists bringing garbage bags — believed to be from the public dumpsters — into the room.

The owner, who requested to be identified only as Ton, said that the tourist couple stayed at the apartment near the Phuket airport on Sunday and Monday nights.

By Coconuts Bangkok