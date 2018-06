A 17-year-old boy was arrested and a large haul of drugs, including 8.67 million methamphetamine pills, with a street value of over 100 million baht, seized in a police raid on an apartment room in Lat Phrao area on Wednesday.

The drug seizure was revealed by Pol Gen Chalermkiat Srivorakhan, a deputy police chief, and other high-ranking police officers in a press conference today.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS