Old Brit Accused of Driving Drunk, Killing Rayong Girl

RAYONG — A 10-year-old girl died Thursday in Rayong province after an elderly drunk Briton allegedly struck her family’s car, driving it off the road and into a tree.

Two other people traveling with the girl were recovering from critical injuries sustained in the crash, which happened just after midnight on a road going into Rayong city. A. J., 79, from Liverpool, England, was also injured and is undergoing hospital treatment while police wait to question him.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Jintamas Saksornchai

Khaosod English