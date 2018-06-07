Thursday, June 7, 2018
Home > South > Old Brit Accused of Driving Drunk, Killing Rayong Girl

Old Brit Accused of Driving Drunk, Killing Rayong Girl

Thai ambulance
TN South 0

RAYONG — A 10-year-old girl died Thursday in Rayong province after an elderly drunk Briton allegedly struck her family’s car, driving it off the road and into a tree.

Two other people traveling with the girl were recovering from critical injuries sustained in the crash, which happened just after midnight on a road going into Rayong city. A. J., 79, from Liverpool, England, was also injured and is undergoing hospital treatment while police wait to question him.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Jintamas Saksornchai
Khaosod English

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related Articles

Waterfront of Hua Hin showing the hotels at the beach

Serial Dutch pedophile arrested in Hua Hin

Sateng in Yala District

Insurgents attack ranger post in Yala

Ban the Burqa anti Islamic veil graffiti on the corner of Gladstone Street and Station Street, Newtown

Thai School Director Transferred for Banning Hijab

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close