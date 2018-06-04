Iraqi Court Sentences French Woman To Life For Joining IS

An Iraqi court has sentenced a French woman to life in prison for membership in the Islamic State (IS) extremist group.

Melina Boughedir, a mother of four, was initially sentenced to six months in prison for entering the country illegally.

However, the court ordered a retrial after prosecutors presented new evidence, including photos of her French husband posing with IS fighters.

On June 3, Boughedir, 27, was found guilty of belonging to IS and handed a life sentence — which in Iraq is equivalent to 20 years.

The verdict can be appealed.

Full story: rferl.org

RFE/RL

Copyright (c) 2018. RFE/RL, Inc. Reprinted with the permission of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, 1201 Connecticut Ave NW, Ste 400, Washington DC 20036.