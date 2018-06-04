Italy Says No to Being EU’s ‘Refugee Camp’ Amid Soros’ Calls to Compensate Rome

During his visit to a refugee center in the south of Sicily, Italy’s newly appointed interior minister Matteo Salvini, known for his hardline stance on the migration issue in the country, warned illegal migrants to “get ready to pack your bags.”

The head of Italy’s Eurosceptic Lega party traveled to Sicily to advance the anti-immigration agenda in one of the country’s main landing points for refugees.

“Italy and Sicily cannot be Europe’s refugee camp. Nobody will take away my certainty that illegal immigration is a business… and seeing people make money on children who go on to die makes me furious,” he told a crowd of enthusiastic supporters in the town of Pozzallo.

