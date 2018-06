SURAT THANI, 19th June 2018 (NNT)-Ko Samui police have arrested a 24-year old woman who allegedly ran an illegal orthodontic clinic on the island.

Sasipond Robru was arrested at a commercial building in Mae Num sub-district where she offered an orthodontic service without a license. Police also found various kinds of dental instruments at her clinic during the raid.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau of Thailand