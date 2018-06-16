German Migration Office Head Fired Over Bribery Scandal – Reports

BERLIN (Sputnik) – German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer fired head of the country’s Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF) Jutta Cordt and her deputy Ralph Tiesler following the asylum bribery scandal, local media reported Friday, citing the Interior Ministry.

Seehofer informed the BAMF leadership on Wednesday that he was relieving them of their duties, according to the Spiegel Online newspaper.

The corruption scandal erupted in April after several employees at the BAMF’s Bremen office were accused of taking bribes in exchange for granting around 1,200 refugees, who did not meet acceptance criteria, with asylum.

