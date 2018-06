TRAT: A Cambodian crew member electrocuted on board a fishing vessel off Koh Chang died as a navy-led rescue team was trying to save his life on Saturday morning.

The Cambodian, identified only as Jao, 25, was on board the Wor Pornthaweesap fishing trawler when he was electrocuted about 15 nautical miles off Chang island.

JAKKRIT WAEWKRAIHONG

BANGKOK POST