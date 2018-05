BANGKOK — A man on Monday explained how he miraculously survived after a trailer truck driven by a drunk driver flattened his car to the ground in Bangkok’s Lat Krabang district.

Worawut Yooyatmak, 42, said he survived the Sunday accident – in which a giant truck drifted while turning a corner and collapsed on top of his car – thanks to his quick response and the emergency training he received.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Jintamas Saksornchai

Khaosod English