Heavy rain still expected across Thailand

BANGKOK, 13th May 2018 (NNT) – With more heavy rain still forecast across Thailand, relevant state agencies have rushed to offer help to those already affected by recent severe weather conditions.
In Bueng Kan Province, a group of military officers along with officials from the Wisit Municipality Office have already started offering assistance to residents in Ban Na Pan and Ban Na Nua, where a summer storm hit a few days ago.
Full story: NNT
Reporter: Kitti Cheevasittiyanon,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand