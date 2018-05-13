Heavy rain still expected across Thailand

BANGKOK, 13th May 2018 (NNT) – With more heavy rain still forecast across Thailand, relevant state agencies have rushed to offer help to those already affected by recent severe weather conditions.

In Bueng Kan Province, a group of military officers along with officials from the Wisit Municipality Office have already started offering assistance to residents in Ban Na Pan and Ban Na Nua, where a summer storm hit a few days ago.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Kitti Cheevasittiyanon,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau of Thailand