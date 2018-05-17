Thursday, May 17, 2018
Hamas Rejects Medical Aid Sent By IDF to Treat Palestinians Wounded by IDF

Gaza Strip
Hamas, a Palestinian Islamist political organization and militant group, rejected Israeli medical and humanitarian aid sent through Kerem Shalom, a kibbutz in southern Israel located on the Gaza Strip-Israel-Egypt border on Wednesday.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) sent eight truckloads of medical equipment through the Kerem Shalom crossing into the coastal enclave to help treat Palestinians who were injured — mostly by bullets or tear gas fired by IDF soldiers — during protests on the Israel-Gaza border earlier this week. The medical supplies included IV fluids, physical therapy treadmills, disinfection pads and bandages.

According to reports, Hamas did accept four truckloads of aid from the Palestinian Authority and two trucks sent by UNICEF Wednesday, but not the Israeli supplies.

