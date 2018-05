People who rent out their rooms via Airbnb on a daily or weekly basis are acting illegally, according to a recent court ruling handed down to the Wan Vayla Condo in Hua Hin district of Prachuap Khiri Khan province.

The court ruled that people renting out their rooms have not obtained a licence to run a hotel business under the 2004 Hotel Act. Only rentals of 30 days or more would be legal.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS