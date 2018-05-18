Boeing 737 Crashed After Takeoff From Airport in Cuba – Reports

According to Cuban state television, a Boeing 737 carrying 104 passengers and crew crashed shortly after a takeoff from the country’s José Marti International Airport in Cuba.

The plane was headed for Holguin, on the eastern side of the island, from Havana, when it crashed between the airport and the nearby town of Santiago de las Vegas. Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel has reportedly arrived at the scene of the incident.

It was reported shortly after the fiery crash that three people on the plane had survived; a military officer who refused to provide his name told reporters that the survivors were found in critical condition and hospitalized. Cuba TV reported that three women had survived the crash and were in “grave condition” at a local hospital. A worker at Havana’s Calixto Garcia hospital reportedly told Reuters that one of the three crash survivors had died from burns and other trauma. Cuban hospital confirmed that three women survived the plane crash and the fourth passenger died.

Full story: sputniknews.com

