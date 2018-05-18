Friday, May 18, 2018
Line Goes Down and Nation Spasms

Line Tuagom Dook Dik stickers
BANGKOK — Some thought they’d been hacked. Others thought their loved ones had cut them off. A few took the opportunity to reflect on their technological dependence.

When the most popular chatting application went down for several hours Thursday night, many Thais were more than just bereft of sending cute stickers to each other. Line went down for a wide swath of users starting at about 11pm until the early hours of Friday, leading users to take to Twitter to complain.

By Asaree Thaitrakulpanich
Khaosod English

