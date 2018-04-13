Friday, April 13, 2018
Home > News > Netizens unimpressed by govt plan to spend Bt7 million on Line stickers

Netizens unimpressed by govt plan to spend Bt7 million on Line stickers

Line staff in Japan
TN News 0

THE government is launching a new set of Line stickers, at a cost of Bt7 million for production and distribution, despite the controversy that dogged its “12 values of virtues” sticker launched in 2014.

The stickers will be available free of charge for the millions of Line application users across the country.

The project, which is run by the Government Spokesman Bureau, will last for a year in the Line “universe”. The bureau will spend Bt4.32 million to create a 12-month Line official account airing 25 messages per month and Line official home airing 60 messages per month. Another Bt2.25 million will be spent for an even shorter period on the market.

Full story: The Nation

By WASAMON AUDJARINT,
ASINA PORNWASIN
THE NATION

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related Articles

Kharkiv Ukraine

SUV Rams Into Crowd of People in Ukraine’s Eastern City of Kharkiv

Breaking News

Pheu Thai urges Election Commission to nod election results

Breaking News

Thai Police raids net seven suspected drug traffickers

Leave a Reply