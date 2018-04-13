Netizens unimpressed by govt plan to spend Bt7 million on Line stickers

THE government is launching a new set of Line stickers, at a cost of Bt7 million for production and distribution, despite the controversy that dogged its “12 values of virtues” sticker launched in 2014.

The stickers will be available free of charge for the millions of Line application users across the country.

The project, which is run by the Government Spokesman Bureau, will last for a year in the Line “universe”. The bureau will spend Bt4.32 million to create a 12-month Line official account airing 25 messages per month and Line official home airing 60 messages per month. Another Bt2.25 million will be spent for an even shorter period on the market.

By WASAMON AUDJARINT,

ASINA PORNWASIN

THE NATION