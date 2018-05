BANGKOK, 18th May 2018 (NNT) – The Ministry of Culture staged a Khon performance at Circulo de Bellas Artes in Madrid, Spain, on Thursday (May 18th).

The Culture Minister, Vira Rojpojchanarat, presided over the opening ceremony of the Khon exhibition, featuring Her Majesty Queen Sirikit’s work to preserve and promote the traditional Thai classical masked dance based on the Ramayana Epic.

