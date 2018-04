PHUKET: A police raid on a beauty outlet south Phuket Town this morning (April 26) netted an estimated B5 million in fake facial and beauty creams and several suspects for selling the counterfeit goods.

Officers from the Border Patrol Police 425 unit raided the Panda Beauty store near the near Naka Market (also known as the “Weekend Market”) on Wirat Hongyok Rd, Wichit, at 10:30am.

Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News