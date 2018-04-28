Officers shifted, volunteer charged in checkpoint death

SAMUT PRAKAN: Three senior police officers have been transferred after a man died of injuries sustained when a police volunteer kicked over his motorcycle near a checkpoint. The volunteer was arrested and charged.

Thanakorn Seechart, 26, struck his head and died later in hospital after falling off his bike during the incident on Wednesday evening on Soi Mit Udom (Sukhumvit 74) in tambon Samrong Nua of Muang district.

Full story: Bangkok Post

SUTTHIWIT CHAYUTWORAKAN AND ONLINE REPORTERS

BANGKOK POST