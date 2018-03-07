Russia Says Technical Error Cause of Plane Crash in Syria

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – A Technical error is the most likely cause of a recent plane crash in western Syria that killed all 39 Russian servicemen on board, the Russian military said.

In a statement, the Russian military said that the plane was not shot down, noting that the crash occurred after a technical error, Reuters reported.

The Russian Defense Ministry said Tuesday’s crash of the An-26 military cargo plane occurred just 500 meters from the runway of Syria’s Hemeimeem military base.

Russia’s Defense Ministry also said that 33 passengers and six crew members were on board the plane when it crashed while landing in the airbase in the western Syrian province of Latakia.

Full story: tasnimnews.com

Tasnim News Agency