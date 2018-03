PHUKET: A 64-year-old woman driving a motorbike with her 11-year-old granddaughter as passenger died this morning (Mar 20) when her head was crushed under a 10-wheeled truck in rush-hour traffic in Rassada, north of Phuket Town.

Lt Sunan Petchnoo of the Phuket City Police was notified of the accident, near the intersection of Ruam Pattana Rd and Ratsadanusorn Rd, at 8:30am.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News