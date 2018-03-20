Tuesday, March 20, 2018
Home > Pattaya > Villagers rally against a couple for allegedly torturing two boys accused of theft

Villagers rally against a couple for allegedly torturing two boys accused of theft

Roof architecture within a Thai Buddhist temple
TN Pattaya 0

About 60 residents of a village in Chon Buri’s Phanat Nikhom district rallied at a temple in their community to protest against a couple who allegedly beat up two Hmong boys and tied them up to a big tree on temple’s ground to set an example to other children in the village that they should not steal from the others.

The protest followed a social media post in Facebook page of Mam Pho Dum showing two boys being tied to a tree with a caption explain that the boys were punished for stealing 200 baht from a couple.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related Articles

Breaking News

Three Filipino girls injured in car crash on Chonburi motorway

Breaking News

13 Thai Tourists staying at Jomtien Hotel hit by food poisoning

Breaking News

14 year old boy accused of sexual assault on 11 year old girl in Pattaya School toilets

Leave a Reply