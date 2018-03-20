Villagers rally against a couple for allegedly torturing two boys accused of theft

About 60 residents of a village in Chon Buri’s Phanat Nikhom district rallied at a temple in their community to protest against a couple who allegedly beat up two Hmong boys and tied them up to a big tree on temple’s ground to set an example to other children in the village that they should not steal from the others.

The protest followed a social media post in Facebook page of Mam Pho Dum showing two boys being tied to a tree with a caption explain that the boys were punished for stealing 200 baht from a couple.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS