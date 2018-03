Mae Hong Son’s decision to bar entry to woodlands in a bid to curb forest fires and haze does not apply to local people who daily forage there for food and other necessities villagers, Deputy Governor Prachuap Ajarapong clarified on Monday.

Even locals would be checked to make sure they weren’t carrying matches or similar kindling materials, he said, but the forests are chiefly off-limits to hunters and other outsiders.

Full story: The Nation

By Tossapol Boonpat

The Nation