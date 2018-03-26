Texas teenage girl beaten and abused with hot cooking oil after refusing arranged marriage

FOX News reported on March 25th about a teenage girl in Texas who was beaten and had hot cooking oil poured on her, allegedly by her parents. She ran away from home in January of this year, and was not found until mid-March when she was taken in by an organization that cared for her after she ran away.

This all according to San Antonio, Texas, television station KSAT. Now while this is a heinous act on its own merit, there is a further aspect to this that must be attended to.

The girl, Maarib Al Hishmawi, and her parents Abdulah Fahmi Al Hishwami and Hamidyah Sabah Al Hishwami, are all Iraqi immigrants to the United States. The reason for this abuse allegedly is because Maarib’s parents had arranged for her to be married to a man in another city for $20,000.

Full story: theduran.com

By Seraphim Hanisch

The Duran