Sunday, March 18, 2018
Bangkok-Pattaya special train makes debut

Hua Lamphong Railway Station, Bangkok
PATTAYA: A special tourist train from Bangkok to Pattaya and Sattahip made its debut on Saturday, with services planned every weekend for the next six months to spur tourism in the eastern region.

Trips in air-conditioned carriages to Pattaya station and Ban Phlu Ta Luang station in Sattahip will be offered every Saturday and Sunday until Sept 30. They will leave Bangkok early in the morning and return in late afternoon.

Full story: Bangkok Post

CHAIYOT PUPATTANAPONG AND ONLINE REPORTERS
BANGKOK POST

TN
Leave a Reply