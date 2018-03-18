Nationwide rabies alert continues

BANGKOK, 18th March 2018 – Several areas in Thailand remain on high alert for the deadly rabies virus. while a vaccination service for cats and dogs continues.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has introduced a campaign to encourage residents of the capital city to beware of the threat of the deadly virus. The latest vaccination activity was held in Bang Khen District.

In the campaign, officers from the BMA Health Department’s Public Health Veterinary Office set up a temporary vaccination center to offer free vaccinations against rabies for pets belonging to residents of the area.

Reporter: Kitti Cheevasittiyanon,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau of Thailand