German tourist found in Pattaya park with belt around his neck

A German tourist’s body with a leather belt tight around his neck and burn marks on his legs was found on Friday morning in a public park in Pattaya City, Chon Buri’s Bang Lamung district, and police are investigating whether suicide or murder is the cause.

Following a 10am report of the discovery of a dead body in Khao Phra Yai public park, the scene was inspected by the Provincial Police Region 2 chief’s two deputies, Pol Maj-General Chettha Komonwattana and Pol Maj-General Pol Ampol Buarapporn, along with police officers and the Bang Lamung Hospital medical examiner.

