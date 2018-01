LAMPANG: Four people were injured in a brawl during a concert by Ponsit Kamphee on Thursday night that led to the singer swiftly ending his performance.

The fight erupted among a group of youths in the audience during a concert celebrating the winter festival at Lampang Sports stadium in Muang district which drew more than 1,000 fans, Muang police said.

Full story: Bangkok Post

ASSAWIN WONGNORKAEW

BANGKOK POST