A total of 423 people were killed and 4,003 were injured during the “Seven Dangerous Day” safety driving campaign described as the most dangerous period of the long New Year holidays from December 28 – January 3.

Deputy Interior Minister Suthee Markbun as chairman of the Road Safety Centre said a total of 3,841 traffic cases were reported during the period running from December 28 until January 3 or yesterday.

