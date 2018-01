The cabinet yesterday (Jan 3) approved the increase of tolls on Highway 7 or known as Bangkok-Pattaya motorway from 60 baht to 105 for cars, effective from April 19.

Transport Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith said the approval came after the Special Highway Department has finished the construction of nine new toll booths on the Bangkok-Pattaya motorway under the closed tolling system, or which it’s entry and exit will be under control.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS