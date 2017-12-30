Yingluck Spotted in London: Report

BANGKOK — Neither police nor Pheu Thai Party would confirm that fugitive former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra was in London despite a sighting reported by a news agency.

A Friday report by New TV said Yingluck, who’s on the run from a corruption conviction, was seen at a Westfield shopping mall in western London. The report included two photographs as evidence, but the police commander in charge of bringing the former leader to justice said he couldn’t verify their authenticity.

By Teeranai Charuvastra

Khaosod English