Saturday, December 30, 2017
Home > News > Yingluck Spotted in London: Report

Yingluck Spotted in London: Report

Yingluck Shinawatra inside the Thailand Government's aircraft
TN News 0

BANGKOK — Neither police nor Pheu Thai Party would confirm that fugitive former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra was in London despite a sighting reported by a news agency.

A Friday report by New TV said Yingluck, who’s on the run from a corruption conviction, was seen at a Westfield shopping mall in western London. The report included two photographs as evidence, but the police commander in charge of bringing the former leader to justice said he couldn’t verify their authenticity.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Teeranai Charuvastra
Khaosod English

Share this article
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Related Articles

Sole foreigners barred from running business

Breaking News

Thai PM Yingluck instructs interior ministry to assist with post-flood rehabilitation

Breaking News

Six-Month Visas for Tourists Start November

Leave a Reply