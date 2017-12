Relatives held a funeral for an aged couple whose coffins were placed side by side in Suphan Buri after the wife suffered a heart attack after learning her husband died of chronic ailments early on Saturday.

Relatives said Nipha Khiewsa-ard, 65, died at the district hospital in Suphan Buri’s Song Phinong district after learning her husband, Jui Khiewsa-ard, 68, had died of his chronic ailments at 4.30am.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation