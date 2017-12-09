Saturday, December 9, 2017
Kanchanaburi: Illegal wood puts temple on the brink

Illegal rosewood logs
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment is considering whether to revoke a temple’s licence to stay in a forest in Muang district of Kanchanaburi after it was found to be in possession of illegally processed wood.

Chaiwat Limlikit-aksorn, head of the special taskforce operation centre on forest protection, said he would table the case for the executives of the ministry to decide whether to allow Mettatham Bhodhiyan Temple to remain on the current plot of land.

APINYA WIPATAYOTIN
BANGKOK POST

