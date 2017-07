Buddhist monks rang their temple bells early Saturday to rally villagers to help protect two Siamese rosewood trees in the temple’s compound in Maha Sarakham – but it was too late, as thieves had cut the both down.

Three monks living at Wat Ban Makham on Tambon Kaedam in Maha Sarakham’s Kae Dam district rang the bells at 3am when they heard thieves cutting trees in the temple grounds.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation