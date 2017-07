The Committee for Shan State Unity (CSSU) has scrapped its meeting scheduled in Chiang Mai on July 20-22 after the Thai army refused to grant permission for the meeting.

General Yawd Serk, chairman of CSSU and the Reunification Council of Shan State (RCSS), issued a statement on Friday (July 21) cancelling the meeting.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS