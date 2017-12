BURI RAM: Police are hunting for a group of gangsters on about 20 motorcycles for alleged involvement in a gun attack that killed two young men and a young woman in Prakhon Chai district early on Sunday.

Pol Col Sirichai Charoensiri, a Prakhon Chai police investigator, said the attack occurred at abut 1.15am between kilometre markers 21-22 on Buri Ram-Prakhon Chai road in tambon Salaeng Thon.

Full story: Bangkok Post

SURACHAI PIRAGSA

BANGKOK POST