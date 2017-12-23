Saturday, December 23, 2017
Thailand, Cambodia legalizing alien workers’ status

BANGKOK, 23rd December 2017 (NNT) – The Thai and Cambodian governments are working on documenting all Cambodian workers in Thailand in a move to address the issue of illegal alien workers.

Ith Sam Heng, Cambodian Minister for Social Affairs, Labor, Vocational Training and Youth Rehabilitation, has met with his Thai counterpart Pol Gen Adul Saengsingkaew, Minister of Labor, to ask that Thailand extend the nationality identification period for another 6 months in order to allow Cambodian workers in Thailand to legalize their status.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Thammarat Thadaphrom,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand

