More Cambodian workers returning to Thailand nabbed for illegal entry

SA KAEO, 18 April 2017 (NNT) – Soldiers in Sa Kaeo province have arrested more Cambodian workers who crossed the border illegally on their way back to Thailand following the Songkran holiday.

Similarly to recent cases, another 54 Cambodian nationals have been apprehended by local army rangers stationed along the border in Aranyaprathet district of Sa Kaeo after they entered Thailand without permission. All were found to have worked in Thailand previously and were able to present legal documents, including passports and temporary work permits, also known as pink cards.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Surapan Laotharanarit