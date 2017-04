Songkran festival celebrations from April 11 -17 have claimed 390 lives and 3,808 injuries, the Road Safety Centre said today.

It said that the final day of the celebration yesterday alone 40 people were killed and 323 were injured in a total of 307 road accidents.

In conclusion, there were altogether 3,690 road accidents from April 11-17 and 390 people have died and 3,808 injured.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS Reporters