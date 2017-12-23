Police Evacuate Bonn Christmas Market, Probe Suspicious Package

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Police brought in experts and an explosives robot to investigate a suspicious package found at the Christmas market in the West German city of Bonn late on Friday.

Bonn police cordoned off and evacuated a large area of the market just before 9 p.m. local time, and experts were examining the object, a spokesman said.

He said the object was discovered shortly before the market was to close for the evening, so it was not crowded, Reuters reported.

Germany is on high alert for potential attacks a year after failed Tunisian asylum seeker Anis Amri killed 12 people when he hijacked a truck and drove it into a crowded Berlin Christmas market.

Chancellor Angela Merkel, marking the first anniversary of the attack on Tuesday, said Germany should learn from security shortcomings exposed in the incident.

